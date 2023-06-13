Shoshoni Town Council to consider fiscal year 2024 budget on second reading during regular meeting Tuesday

Katie Roenigk
Katie Roenigk
Shoshoni Town Hall (County 10)

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget ordinance on second reading.

There is also a $3,500 change order under new business.

Advertisement

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.