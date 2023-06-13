Shoshoni Town Council to consider fiscal year 2024 budget on second reading during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget ordinance on second reading.

There is also a $3,500 change order under new business.

Advertisement

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.