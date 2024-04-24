More

    Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Tace Frank

    County 10
    County 10

    Tace Frank is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Volleyball and Basketball.

    Tace was nominated by Mr. Weber:

    Tace is one of the hardest working students in the 8th grade. She is very quiet but lets her knowledge and work ethic speak for her. She turns in quality work, asks questions and is one of the top students in the Junior High. (Mr. Weber)

    Advertisement

    Tace’s favorite subject in school is AG because she gets to weld and go to the greenhouse. Her school is special because of the people, she says.

    Tace is the daughter of Tom and Mandy Frank.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.