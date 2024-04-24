Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Tace Frank

Tace Frank is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Volleyball and Basketball.

Tace was nominated by Mr. Weber:

Tace is one of the hardest working students in the 8th grade. She is very quiet but lets her knowledge and work ethic speak for her. She turns in quality work, asks questions and is one of the top students in the Junior High. (Mr. Weber)

Tace’s favorite subject in school is AG because she gets to weld and go to the greenhouse. Her school is special because of the people, she says.

Tace is the daughter of Tom and Mandy Frank.