Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Cade Miller

Cade Miller is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Basketball, FFA and Volleyball.

Cade was nominated by Mr. Clemetson and Mr. Dick:

“Cade is a hardworking young lady that thinks for herself. She completes assignments accurately and efficiently.” (Mr. Clemetson – Woodworking)

Advertisement

“Cade has been working very hard in PE no matter what the circumstance may be. She has a positive attitude towards her teammates and helps them with ideas. Cade has been a leader amongst her peers when playing games.” (Mr. Dick – PE)

Cade’s favorite school subject is Math because it is just easy and she loves the teacher, Mrs. Trehearne. She thinks her school is special because, “It is small and high school, middle school, and elementary school are all in the same building. We don’t have anymore than 40 people in each class.”

Cade is the daughter of Brooke Carlson.