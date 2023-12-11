Shoshoni High School student of the week: Wyatt Eadus

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyatt Eadus is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Wyatt participates in Football, Wrestling, track, student council, and theatre. He received All-State in Lighting Design.

His favorite school subject is “Technical theatre or football because of the teachers and coaches and the impact they have on not just school success but his personal life as well.”

After high school, Wyatt plans to attend Casper College and study education and political science in order to eventually pursue politics.

Wyatt was nominated by Tony Truempler and Toby Wood – PE Teacher:

Wyatt Edus is an exceptional student who excels in various areas of school. He is a talented athlete who participates in three different sports, and he is actively involved in student council, Target, and theater. On top of all that, he is also enrolled in college classes and holds a full-time job. Despite his busy schedule, Wyatt always has a positive attitude and is more than willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow students. (Tony Truempler)

Wyatt comes to class everyday with a smile on his face and a story to tell. He is someone who leads by example and loves to help others in the class! He sets high goals in my class and works extremely hard to achieve those goals. He is an all around great student!

(Toby Wood – PE teacher)

Wyatt is the son of Stacy and David Prickette.