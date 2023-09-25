Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Savanna Donelson

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

I am thrilled to nominate Savanna Donelson, a remarkable sixth-grade student at Shoshoni Elementary School, as our Student of the Week. Savanna embodies kindness, diligence, motivation, and an unwavering commitment to improving our class environment. Her dedication is evident as she consistently goes above and beyond to assist both her peers and her teacher. Whether it’s lending a hand during group projects or volunteering to help with classroom tasks, Savanna stands out as a shining example of teamwork and positivity. Her selflessness and willingness to assist others make our class a better place, and I am continually grateful for her contributions. Congratulations, Savanna, on this well-deserved recognition! -Mrs. Brown, 6th Grade Teacher