Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Lucas Garcia

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Congratulations to Lucas Garcia on being named Student of the Week! His relentless dedication to hard work, constant pursuit of self-improvement, proactive approach to learning through asking questions, and empowering positive self-talk have set Lucas apart as an exemplary student. Lucas’ commitment to excellence and growth serves as an inspiration to his peers and showcases the transformative power of perseverance and positivity.

Keep up the fantastic work, and continue to shine brightly in all your endeavors!

Mrs. Rodriguez and Mrs. Good

