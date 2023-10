Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Landree is recognized this month as ‘student of the month’ at Shoshoni Elementary for being a great role model to her peers and a great student! Landree has a great work ethic and has all her work done on time. We love her enthusiasm for reading and math. She has been a great asset to youth volleyball and has made some great plays. Landree is a special girl and we enjoy having her in our 5th grade class!