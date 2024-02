Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

I am so happy to select Breilee Barquin as our TK student of the week! The first few weeks of school were very hard for Breilee as she had never been in school before. She would often get teary and ask for her mom. After she got used to the routine and our class, she soared! She is now one of my best readers and works hard every day. She enjoys coming to school and even loves being a helper in Pre-K. Keep working hard Breilee I am so proud of you! Mrs. Miller