Shooting complex update scheduled for Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes a public hearing for zoning variance for Tasha Rothschiller.

Later, the council will also consider a building permit for Rothschiller, as well as a business license for “Idaho towers.”

The town clerk will give the annual financial update, and the mayor will give a report on the state shooting complex, the Wind River Visitors Council, and emergency utility assistance.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.