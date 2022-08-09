Sheriff’s report given at August 9 Commissioner meeting

(Fremont County, WY) – Sheriff Ryan Lee of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) gave the monthly Commission Report at the August 9 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting today.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to 4,300 calls for service so far this calendar year.

There were a total of 253 bookings for the month of July.

Advertisement

Of these bookings, 132 were for RPD, 43 for FCSO, 56 for LPD, 18 for WHP, 1 for USM, 3 for SPD and 0 extraditions.

The current inmate population sits at 196 in house, and 194 total in custody. This includes 133 males, 59 females and two juveniles.

In terms of sentencing demographics, 82 have been sentenced (452 males, 30 females).

114 have been pre-adjudicated.

So far there have been 12 search and rescue missions for this fiscal year.

Advertisement

It was also noted during the presentation that Fremont County handles more emergency calls than any of the other 29 dispatch centers around the state, according to a 2021 statewide survey. We rank number one for 911 calls at 59,000 per year, which is second to Laramie County. They receive 44,000 calls per year and also serve double the population. Casper is a distant third at 29,000 calls per year. There is also a significant difference in dispatch staffing – Laramie County staffing is at 28, City of Casper is at 21 and Fremont County is at 12.