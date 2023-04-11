Sheriff: Bookings up for the month of March

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee gave his monthly report to the Fremont County Commissioners today, April 11.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to 1,570 calls for service so far this calendar year.

There were 246 bookings for the month of March, up 40 from February. Of these bookings, 138 were from the Riverton Police Department, 53 were from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 44 were from the Lander Police Department, seven were from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, three were from the U.S. Marshals Service, and one was from the Shoshoni Police Department.

Advertisement

The current inmate population sits at 160 in-house and 164 in custody. This includes 116 males, 44 females, and four juveniles.

59 have been sentenced – 40 males and 19 females. 104 have been pre-adjudicated – 54% at District Court, 31% at Riverton Circuit Court, 14% at Lander Circuit Court, and less than 1% at municipal courts.

So far, there have been 28 search and rescue missions this fiscal year compared to 20 at this time last year. There has only been one fatality.