Sheridan Police Officer fatally shot Tuesday

(Sheridan, WY) – Just after 11 a.m. today, Feb. 13, Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half-year veteran of the Sheridan Police Department, was shot and killed while attempting to serve a trespass warning, according to a statement from Police Chief Travis Koltiska.

Sgt. Krinkee was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The male subject who was being served fled the scene, and a BOLO was sent out over the scanner. However, he was located a short time later in Sheridan.

Members of the Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol established a perimeter and determined the subject was barricaded inside a residence. Other residents in the vicinity were evacuated from the area. Members of the Gillette Police Department tactical unit and Crisis Negotiators responded to assist and a stand-off ensued. The scene is still active at this time.

The investigation is being turned over to The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Additional information regarding this tragic event will be available through the DCI Public Information Officer.

“The entire department is shocked and saddened by this senseless act and appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from our community,” Chief Koltiska said. Please respect the privacy of our brother Nevada’s family through this trying time.”