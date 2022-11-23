2021 case moving forward for man charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of fentanyl, LSD, heroin, marijuana

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 46-year-old Sheridan, WY resident Kristopher Garlick faces six charges for a reported incident occurring on October 9, 2021 in Fremont County.

These charges include two felonies, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana, as well as four misdemeanor charges, for possession of LSD, fentanyl, amphetamine and heroin.

At the time of the incident, Garlick reportedly fled the scene and a warrant was issued in regards to the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charge, which resulted in his eventual arrest in late October of 2022.

Garlick’s November 9 preliminary hearing was waived, and the case is now bound for District Court, with an arraignment scheduled for November 29.

On October 9 of 2021, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was dispatched to a local business for reports of a knife assault between two males, according to court documents.

Upon arrival an FCSO deputy made contact with Travis Schone, who reported that he and Garlick got into a physical altercation when Garlick would not give him his car keys, and that he eventually stole the vehicle and fled the scene.

(Officers recovered the vehicle days later, but not Garlick.)

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing security footage, law enforcement was able to learn that during the altercation, Garlick was seen obtaining two bags from the business desk clerk, when he was shoved by Schone.

Schone then reportedly took a knife hanging from Garlick’s neck, and the two men wrestled and fought until they were separated.

Court documents indicate Garlick was cut with the knife during the altercation, which resulted in Schone being arrested for battery.

Currently, Schone’s case is officially reopened, with the most recent update in his arrest registry being a warrant for his arrest that was issued on July 29 of 2022.

While on the scene, law enforcement searched the two bags, which contained approximately $21,000 in rolled up $100 dollar bills, over 100 grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of methamphetamine, and two false storage containers (a beer and soda can designed to hide items) containing the other drugs from the misdemeanor charges that were later tested presumptive positive.

Various paraphernalia was also discovered in the bags, which was described in court documents as the type of items “usually associated with the sale of narcotics,” including digital scales and baggies.

Until his eventual warrant arrest, the last Garlick was seen was leaving the business lobby on foot.

Garlick’s arraignment is scheduled for November 29.

The maximum penalty for a possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charge is 20 years imprisonment, and a $25,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for a felony marijuana possession charge is five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for each of the possession charges is 12 months imprisonment and $1,000 fine.

County 10 will provide more information on the case as it becomes available, which can be found here.