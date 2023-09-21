Share Your ‘Dirty Job’ Photo to enter for a chance to win tickets to “An Evening with Mike Rowe” in Casper

(Wyoming)– Are you ready for a chance to win tickets to an exclusive evening with the renowned Mike Rowe at the Ford Wyoming Center on October 26th? The “Dirty Jobs Giveaway” contest is your golden opportunity to score these coveted tickets! Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting event and how to enter.

How to Win

Entering the “Dirty Jobs Giveaway” is as easy as pie. Follow these simple steps to put yourself in the running:

Visit the contest page: Head over to the CONTEST tab at County10.com and click on radio and the Contests Tab to find the “Dirty Jobs Giveaway” contest page. Share Your Dirty Job: Upload a photo of the dirtiest job you’ve ever tackled. Whether you’ve wrestled with mud, grime, or grit, capture the essence of your gritty task in a picture. Describe the Dirty Job: Along with your photo, provide a brief but engaging description of the dirty job. Share the story behind it, the challenges you faced, and what you learned from the experience.

And that’s it! You’re officially entered into “The Dirty Jobs Giveaway” contest for a chance to win tickets to “An Evening with Mike Rowe.” Winners will be randomly drawn. Multiple winners so a better chance to win!

Stay in the Loop

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for updates about the contest. We’ll be teasing it on air, sharing the buzz on our social media platforms, and posting regular updates on County 10’s website.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Event

Mike Rowe, the charismatic host of “Dirty Jobs,” isn’t just an entertainer; he’s also a champion for skilled trades and hard work. He’s been making waves, particularly in Wyoming, where he’s been helping students explore the world of skilled trades and education. You can read more about Mike Rowe’s impact in Wyoming in this County 10 article.

Don’t miss this opportunity to not only win tickets to see Mike Rowe in person but also to celebrate the value of hard work and dedication. Get ready to showcase your dirty job and share your unique story for a chance to be part of an unforgettable evening. The “Dirty Jobs Giveaway” is your chance to shine, so start digging through your photo albums and relive your grittiest moments!