(Fremont County, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions.

Fremont County residents include: Robert Martinez, Zoe Conard, Micah Wyatt, Taylor Jacobs, Richard Currah, Jenni Wildcat, Bruce Thoren, Robert (Budd) Betts, and Dennis Pince.

These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Governor’s letter to the Senate and list of nominees are as follows:

