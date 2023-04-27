Talk in the 10: Governor Gordon Letter to the Editor

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

I am writing to express my gratitude to Senator Fred Baldwin, SD 14, and Representative Lloyd Larsen, HD54, for their unwavering support of mental health efforts and legislative initiatives aimed at addressing mental health issues in our state. Both legislators further lent their support to these efforts by participating on an opening panel for our 2023 Mental Health Summit.

As someone who has seen many Wyoming citizens struggle with mental health challenges, I know firsthand the importance of access to mental health care and its impact on a person’s life. That is why it is so heartening to see our elected officials taking a proactive approach to improving mental health resources and services in Wyoming.

Thanks to the efforts of legislators like Senator Baldwin and Representative Larsen, who recognized a need to help our citizens, more individuals and families can access the care they need. From increased funding for mental health services to the passage of laws prioritizing how we spend mental health dollars, our representatives have shown a willingness to champion the needs of those struggling with mental illness.

Their support of initiatives like the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline, collaborative approaches to expanding mental health services, and addressing mental health needs in schools is crucial in breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and helping our communities become more effective at supporting those struggling with mental illness.

I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to improving Wyoming’s mental health services and resources. Their efforts are making a real difference in the lives of individuals and families across the state.

Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon

