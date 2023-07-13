Governor Gordon appoints new Public Records Ombudsman

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Charlotte Martinez to replace Darlena Potter as Wyoming’s Public Records Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman position was created with the passage of Senate File 57 in 2019. The Public Records Ombudsman serves as a resource for the public to resolve issues regarding public records requests submitted to state and local government agencies. In addition, the position provides aid to state and local governments to understand their obligations in response to such requests. The Ombudsman is also charged with mediating disputes relating to the timeliness of a records production, an agency’s claim of privilege or confidentiality, and fees.

Martinez most recently served as Principal Auditor for the Wyoming Department of Audit, where she was responsible for ensuring financial institutions were in compliance with all State and Federal fiduciary laws and regulations. She previously served as Deputy Director and Communications Director for the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Northern Colorado and a Masters of Professional Studies in Leadership and Organizations from the University of Denver.

Advertisement

“Charlotte’s knowledge of the Wyoming legislative process, familiarity with state statutes and background in conflict resolution make her well-suited to step into this role,” Governor Gordon said.

Martinez hopes to improve complaint tracking to better identify repeated issues. She looks forward to serving the public and becoming an educator to governmental agencies.

An updated list of the Governor’s office policy staff and their areas of responsibility may be found on the Governor’s website.