September 29 sentencing hearing set for homicide suspect Kasia Monroe

(Lander, WY) – A September 29 sentencing hearing has been set for Kasia Monroe, one of the parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey.

As per the plea agreement filed on Monroe’s behalf on June 27, Monroe pled “guilty” to the amended charge of accessory to involuntary manslaughter for her reported role in the murder of Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

The agreement stipulated that Monroe would serve no less than 15, and no more than 20 years of imprisonment, the maximum sentence for an accessory to involuntary manslaughter felony charge.

The change of plea hearing was held on June 30, and continued on July 13.

