Semi recovered from deep ravine on WY28 a success

(South Pass, WY) – On Tuesday, Dec. 12, County 10 shared that WY28 would be closed on Wednesday between Lander and Farson for four hours while crews recovered an overturned commercial vehicle.

WYDOT District 5 reported on their Facebook page Wednesday evening that the closure ended up lasting six hours to retrieve the semi-truck that slid off the highway.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience,” the post goes on to say. “The truck, trailer and pup are out of there safely. Truck slid into deep ravine just above Beaver Creek, about 23 miles south of Lander. The driver is recovering from his injuries. This truck was fully loaded with molten sulfur. None spilled. A small amount of diesel fuel spilled. Mission accomplished, safely.”

Check out a video of the truck being pulled from the ravine here and additional photos here.