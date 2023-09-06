Scott Pettit takes over as CEO of Wyoming Community Bank

Scott Pettit, the longtime Executive VP of Lending at Wyoming Community Bank, has taken over as President/CEO, upon the retirement of Scott Estep on August 18, 2023. Scott Pettit and Scott Estep

He joined Wyoming Community Bank in 2005 as VP of Commercial and Ag Lending. He was instrumental in launching the consumer lending department now known as Wyoming Community Finance in downtown Riverton.

“I look forward to continuing the Bank’s success in Fremont County, and most of all, to ensure the continued vision of being a community-minded bank that serves the great people of Wyoming,” Pettit said.