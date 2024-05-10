More

    Scattered showers to give way to mild conditions, clearing skies for Friday

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that widely scattered showers will give way to clearing skies today, May 10, as that stubborn low pressure center finally moves off to the east.

    Expect milder conditions today with mostly clearing skies tonight, Lipson added.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that the weekend looks warmer and drier, with only isolated showers and storms.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s.

