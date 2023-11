(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for scattered rain/snow showers to develop overnight and into Monday morning across Fremont, Sweetwater, and Natrona Counties, with some spots in Dubois and South Pass areas already receiving snow. h/t WYDOT

While most will see little to no accumulations, parts of Casper Mountain may see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, the NWSR reports, with higher amounts possible in isolated areas. h/t NWSR