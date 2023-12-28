Scam Warning: RPD advises of fake calls from ‘U.S. Marshals’

(Riverton, WY) – Another phone scam has been making its way into Fremont County, this time involving callers making false claims that they are from the United States Marshals Service, according to a recent post from the Riverton Police Department Facebook page.

The full post from RPD is below.

“We want to draw your attention to a phone scam that is currently making rounds. Scammers are pretending to be US Marshals and falsely claiming that you have missed a court appearance and owe money. Please be aware that this is a fraudulent activity and should not be taken seriously. Neither we nor the courts will ever request money over the phone. We urge you to exercise caution while sharing your personal information over the phone and advise you to avoid disclosing any sensitive data to unknown callers.”

