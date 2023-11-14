Savor the flavor: 97.5 The Brand and Bailey’s Pit Stop’s half-a-beef giveaway!

(Fremont County, WY)– Are you a beef lover looking for an opportunity to stock up on premium cuts of meat for your next barbecue or family gathering? Well, look no further because we’ve got some exciting news for you! Thanks to our generous friends at Wyoming Cowboy Cuts, you have a chance to win half a beef, and all you need to do is make a pit stop at one of the four Bailey’s Pit Stop Travel Centers, conveniently located in Riverton and Lander.

Wyoming Cowboy Cuts is renowned for its high-quality beef, and now you have the chance to bring that taste to your dinner table.

Here’s how you can enter:

Visit one of the four Bailey’s Pit Stop Travel Centers. There are three in Riverton and one in Lander, so you’re never too far from a chance to win.

Once you’re at a Bailey’s Pit Stop, simply enter the giveaway. It’s that easy! Just fill out the entry form and drop it in the designated box.

Now, here’s the exciting part:

If luck is on your side and you’re selected as a winner, you’ll receive an email invitation to the ultimate beef party giveaway! (Date TBD Jan 2024) But here’s the catch – you must be present at the party to claim your prize. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow beef enthusiasts, enjoy some snacks, and, of course, take home your share of the finest Wyoming Cowboy Cuts beef.

So, make those pit stops, and keep an eye on your inbox for that golden ticket to beef paradise with an invitation to the beef party. With Wyoming Cowboy Cuts and Baileys Pit Stop, your next beefy adventure is just around the corner.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win half a beef and savor the flavor of Wyoming Cowboy Cuts – it’s a beef lover’s dream come true! Get ready to beef up your next meal and join the beef party giveaway extravaganza. Plus more prizes to win other than the half a beef, but of course that is the grand prize and the one you want to go home with.

Last day to enter is the morning of Nov 20th!

