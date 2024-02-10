More

    Saturday snowfall in the 10 expected to end by mid day

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that numerous snow showers will occur until about mid day today, February 10, with the Lander foothills being the area likely to see the heaviest snow, as a deep upslope flow will take place there for a few hours.

    As the Pacific trough exits to the east, skies will gradually clear by mid day.

    Lipson says 2-4 inches of accumulated snow is expected for the Boysen Dam and Wind River Canyon areas for Saturday, with an inch or less for Shoshoni and Riverton, 1-3 inches for portions of the Lander foothills, and 3-6 inches for the Sinks Canyon area.

    Advertisement

    Tonight will see ideal conditions for some patchy, dense fog.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for mainly dry conditions with near normal temperatures for Sunday.

    Highs for today will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s for most, with lows tonight in the teens.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.