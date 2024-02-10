Saturday snowfall in the 10 expected to end by mid day

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that numerous snow showers will occur until about mid day today, February 10, with the Lander foothills being the area likely to see the heaviest snow, as a deep upslope flow will take place there for a few hours.

As the Pacific trough exits to the east, skies will gradually clear by mid day.

Lipson says 2-4 inches of accumulated snow is expected for the Boysen Dam and Wind River Canyon areas for Saturday, with an inch or less for Shoshoni and Riverton, 1-3 inches for portions of the Lander foothills, and 3-6 inches for the Sinks Canyon area.

Advertisement

Tonight will see ideal conditions for some patchy, dense fog.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for mainly dry conditions with near normal temperatures for Sunday.

Highs for today will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s for most, with lows tonight in the teens. h/t NWSR