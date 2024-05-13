Sandlot Sluggers: Riverton little leaguers battle tough weather in week two

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Little League baseball fought some harsh Wyoming spring conditions last week. Monday saw games cancelled due to lightning, but teams would rally to play through gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday saw a packed schedule with the addition of some make-up contests.

Games in the majors this week saw Boysen Builders Giants beat the H&R Block Dodgers 10-0. The Benchmark Dental Red Sox beat the Quick Set Rockies 10-0 and the Red Sox knocked off the Giants 18-2.

Majors-

Benchmark Dental Red Sox | 2-1

Boysen Builders Giants | 1-1

H&R Block Dodger | 1-1

Quick Set Rockies | 0-1

Games in the minors saw the Home Source Blues Jays taking down the Summit Sheet Metal Marlins 20-13. Gales Carpet Angels and Olson’s Auto Body wound up in a tie after a very wet game. And, the Summit Sheet Metal Marlins knocked off the Wild West Powersports Cardinals 20-9.

Minors –

Gales Carpet Angels | 1-1-1

Home Source Blue Jays | 1-0

Olson Auto Body Rockies | 0-0-1

Summit Sheet Metal Marlins | 2-0

Wild West Powersports Cardinals | 0-3

Check out some of the great photos submitted by Riverton Little League!

Minors Brogan Foos & Devin G – previous teammates now on different teams…

Summit Sheet Metal Marlins prepare for action…

Playing in the rain! Ended up being a great game that finished in a tie…

President Devin Gonsalez & vice president Jason Weliever. Working on pitching mounds during the wet game!