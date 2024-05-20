More

    Congratulations Sissy!

    Celebrations
    Celebrations

    From You’re biggest fan!!,

    Congratulations Sister, you did it! So proud to see you complete such a big huge chapter in life! Especially with everything you’ve gone through in the last four years of making this happen!

    Just know you’re building pathways not only for you but your baby girl as well. She has a wonderful role model to watch and guide her through life!

    Your hardworking, talented, activist, curious traits are going to take you places babe! The world is in your hands, keep proving them wrong! Bendiciones Anne!🎉🎓

    Thanks for celebrating with us! – The County 10 Team

    Submit YOUR Graduation Announcement Here

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.