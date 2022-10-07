SageWest to host hiring event – Provides opportunities for clinical and non-clinical positions

SageWest Health Care in Lander is hosting a hiring event!

“If you want to work at a place where respect is fundamental, where commitment is heartfelt, and where diversity is embraced, then you value what we value. And we need you.”

This in-person event will offer potential sign-on bonuses and introduce candidates to the people who make SageWest Health Care a leader in care for its communities.

WHAT: SageWest Health Care will host an in-person hiring event that may include open interviews for a range of clinical and nonclinical positions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at the SageWest Lander campus. Candidates will have an opportunity to meet our team, tour the facility, interview on-site, or just learn about working in our hospital. Candidates can learn more about the event and apply in advance at: SageWestHealthCare.com/careers

WHO: Registered Nurses in various departments, Lab MT or MLT, Radiology Tech, Respiratory Therapy Tech, Certified Surgical Tech, Certified Sterile Processing Tech, Tele Tech, Certified Nurse Assistant, Admissions Clerk, Custodian, Custodian-Floor Tech, Maintenance Mechanic, System Education Coordinator- RN, Physical Therapist, Patient Sitter and Pharmacist are some positions that will be a focus of this hiring event. Candidates in these roles and others who are seeking to take on the next challenge in their careers are invited to attend in person.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 26th, 2022, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: SageWest Health Care Lander campus, 1320 Bishop Randall Drive, Lander, WY

WHY: The event is part of the commitment that SageWest Health Care has made to its community to provide high-quality care by identifying and recruiting the best clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals possible.