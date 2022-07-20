SageWest Staff Spotlight: Levi Burton

Levis works as a security guard at SageWest Health Care and he was recognized by his co-workers for his positive attitude and willingness to go above and beyond to help out whenever he can.

“I am dedicated to keeping our patients and our staff safe and ensuring they are well-supported,” Levi shared. “Security is only part of my job – the rest is to show compassion and understanding to our patients and staff and I like to be more productive so my role can have more of an impact and make a difference. I appreciate the high level of teamwork that we have here and one of the reasons I’m a ‘Handle with Care’ program instructor – because it is a huge benefit to our hospital.”

“All of us at SageWest know that Levi is always pleasant and ready to help when asked, but he always steps up whenever things get extra busy as he did recently with a surge in our ER,” said Gabe Harris, Plant Operations Director. “Levi also helps by moving patients around the hospital, steps up to start cleaning rooms after patients are discharged, and always looking for ways to help any way he can. Levi exemplifies our standards with healing and he is a valuable asset to our organization – from all of us at SageWest, thank you, Levi!”