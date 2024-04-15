Congratulations to our SageWest March Employee of the Month, Liz Homi, Certified Pharmacy Technician. She is a hard worker who is dedicated to maintaining the appropriate medication and supply inventory for our patients throughout all hospital departments. Liz is the go-to person who is a tremendous resource for her co-workers. She always has an upbeat attitude, a willingness to help others and skillful attention to detail.

We thank you, Liz, for your outstanding service and commitment to excellence!