SageWest is hosting blood drives in August – Be a blood donor!

SageWest Health Care is hosting two blood drives in August.

Join us on August 23rd at SageWest Lander or August 24th at SageWest Riverton for our next Vitalant blood drives.

As you may be aware healthcare is facing critical blood shortages. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.

Please take this chance to donate.

You can make an appointment by clicking the appropriate link below or by calling Kati Anderson at 307.857.5296.

Lander – August 23 – Make an appointment

Riverton – August 24 – Make an appointment

Thank you, in advance, for your donation!