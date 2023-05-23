SageWest Health Care Success Spotlight: Tristan Fox

“I am truly proud to have Riverton as our nearest hospital.”

When Hadley Fox’s five-year-old son Tristan developed a very uncommon case of kidney stones, she sought specialists in Salt Lake City for the first of multiple complex surgical procedures to hopefully remedy her son’s condition.

But soon after returning to Fremont County after the surgery, Tristan found himself back in the hospital, only this time in the emergency room of her local community hospital, SageWest Health Care in Riverton. Tristan developed an infection post-surgery and was enduring high fever, febrile hallucinations, and terrible pain.

The team at Riverton, led by Dr. Michael Fisher, stabilized Tristan, got his fever under control, and after a few days, were able to discharge a pain-free Tristan and a more worry-free mom, Hadley. Here’s what Hadley shared about her experience at SageWest Riverton.

“After our week with Tristan under Dr. Fisher’s watch in the Riverton hospital, I can say that I am truly proud to have Riverton as our nearest hospital. What a patient-focused beacon it is. The care Tristan received, heck the care my husband Richard and I also received as worried parents, was exemplary. All the nurses and caregivers were engaged and competent, our room was large with natural light (and so quiet), our meals were amazing, Dr. Fisher was so thoughtful and knowledgeable, and we were treated with such care, affection, and respect by everyone at the hospital.”

“There were some scary moments, and I never thought I would ever feel such love for a hospital. One of our nurses, Kara, even stopped by on her day off to say hello, check on Tristan, and bring him a piece of cake. I tear up just thinking about it ‒ the kindness, the grace offered by people we just met ‒ it’s overwhelming in the very best way. During another one of life’s scary chapters, the goodness of people shines when all is dark.”

SageWest is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to better health for the Fox family and all of our friends, families, and neighbors in the Fremont County area, and proud of our healthcare professionals like Dr. Fisher and the team who work each day to deliver the best possible patient outcomes and experiences.

