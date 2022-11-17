SageWest Health Care Success Spotlight – Murray Ritland

“It’s wonderful to have a small community hospital like this that really cares for their patients.”

Murray and his wife had just returned from a trip to Ireland when he began to feel ill. At first, he assumed it might just be a cold, but as his condition worsened he decided to go to the ER at SageWest Health Care and informed staff that he thought it was possible that he had COVID-19.

“After a very short wait they brought me in for testing and the results were positive for COVID,” Murray shared. “Because of my past history with lung problems, and the fact that I had already had COVID, the doctor who saw me was concerned about blood clots so we did a CT scan, which thankfully was negative. I stayed on-site at the hospital for observation and to ensure my fever wasn’t going to spike and was discharged with a prescription for the antiviral Paxlovid. The next morning we picked up my prescription and pretty soon after I started taking it I felt better and began to recover. This bout with COVID was just as bad as the first time I had it, and I’m glad to have it behind me. I’d like to add that I couldn’t have asked for better care and treatment from everyone at SageWest – from the wonderful nurse who first saw me in the ER, to the doctors and the respiratory therapist all of who were patient and thorough with their diagnoses and explanations. It’s wonderful to have a small community hospital like this that really cares for their patients.”