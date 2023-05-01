SageWest Health Care Publishes 2022 Community Benefit Report

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Report outlines the SageWest hospitals’ continued impact on the health and well-being of the Fremont County communities

Fremont County, Wyo. (May 1, 2023) – SageWest Health Care published its community  benefit report and economic impact for the 2022 calendar year. This yearly report outlines the  many ways these hospitals positively contribute to the Fremont County area and spotlights how  it continues to support the health and well-being of the communities it calls home. 

“We consider it an honor to serve our family, friends and neighbors in the Fremont County  communities and to be entrusted with their care and well-being,” said John Whiteside, CEO of  SageWest Health Care. “As an essential provider of health care, a large employer and an active  community partner, we have the responsibility and opportunity to make a significant, positive  impact on the people and communities we serve. The accomplishments listed in our community  benefit report speak to that impact and are testament to the hard work and dedication of our  remarkable team of providers and employees.” 

SageWest Health Care’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its hospitals’ continued  efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its communities through welcoming new  providers, expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare  technology. For example, in 2022, SageWest added 22 affiliated providers and made more than  $1.4 million in capital improvements, including new patient beds, patient medication infusion  pump and monitoring systems, and telephone and IT server systems. 

Additionally, SageWest Health Care provided more than $20.3 million in health services to those  in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care,  regardless of their ability to pay. 

SageWest Health Care is devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice  and employees want to work. In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $34 million in salaries,  wages and benefits for its more than 300 employees, and contributed in excess of $60,000 in  professional development and tuition assistance so its employees have the opportunity to learn,  grow and improve the care they provide their patients. 

The report shares several examples of how SageWest Health Care is continually seeking ways  to make a positive impact in the communities it serves, extending far beyond the physical walls  of its facilities. Last year, the organization paid more than $2.3 million in provider, payroll,  property and sales taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility in an effort to boost  the area’s economic well-being. The hospitals are also honored to have continued its support of 

local activities and organizations that contribute to the community, including Almost Home  Wyoming, Boys and Girls Club, Center of Hope/VOA, Central Wyoming College nursing  program, Fremont County Fair, Injury Prevention Resources, and Wyoming Breast Cancer  Initiative, among others. 

“Fremont County is our home, too, and we consider it a privilege to contribute to its well-being in  so many ways,” added Whiteside. “We continue to work tirelessly to earn the support of our  communities, primarily by delivering high-quality, compassionate care, but also in the many  ways we give back ‒ whether that’s through reinvesting in our hospitals or supporting local  organizations and initiatives that benefit the area.” 

SageWest Health Care’s complete 2022 community benefit report is online at  sagewesthealthcare.com/community-benefit-report. 

About SageWest 

At SageWest Health Care, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality,  family-friendly care available. SageWest Health Care is located in Fremont County,  encompassing two hospitals in Riverton and Lander, which are both fully accredited by the Joint  Commission. We offer a wide range of health care services, including inpatient medical  services, emergency room services, intensive care, surgical services including preventative  colonoscopy screenings, therapy services, imaging services including 3D mammography,  laboratory diagnostic services, primary care, infusion services and women’s health. Visit  SageWestHealthCare.com 

### 

