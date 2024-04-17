SageWest donates to the Christian Food Storehouse in Riverton

SageWest Health Care CEO, John Whiteside presented a check for $1000 to Christian Food Storehouse volunteers, Christy Patzer and Margie Ravasio.

The Christian Food Storehouse, located at 219 N 3rd Street East in Riverton, serves as a beacon of hope for many in need within the community. Led by dedicated volunteers like Christy and Margie, the food bank tirelessly works to alleviate hunger and provide essential support to those facing food insecurity. Through generous contributions such as the recent $1000 donation from SageWest Health Care, the Christian Food Storehouse can continue its vital mission.