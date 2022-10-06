SageWest awards a $5,000 grant to the Center of Hope, Volunteers of America through ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity

FREMONT COUNTY, WYO. (October 6, 2022) – SageWest Health Care awarded a grant of $5,000 to Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope, a Wyoming-based nonprofit organization that partners with Fremont County to offer three days of close observation, as well as 14 days of social detoxification and up to three months transitional living for those suffering from substance abuse. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of SageWest’s parent company, ScionHealth.

“SageWest is proud to support Center of Hope and its many services that truly offer much-needed hope to those suffering from substance abuse,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “As a healthcare provider, we often see the impact of substance abuse, and believe helping fund the Center’s important advocacy makes a difference for individuals and our community.”

“Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope is grateful to SageWest and the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity,” said Karl Cline, CDO for VOA. “Their support will allow VOA to expand access to our life-saving services and give those suffering from addiction the hope and care so critical to recovery.”

Volunteers of America is one of many nonprofit organizations across the country receiving grants in the most recent round of funding from the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative that invests in a broad array of not-for-profit organizations leading grassroots, community efforts that can affect real change. These efforts include causes related to healthcare disparities, gaps in the education system, and social services within the cities where ScionHealth team members live and work.

“The ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity strives to expand our contributions to the communities where our team members live and serve,” said Scott Shepherd, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, at ScionHealth and a member of the company’s Inclusion and Equity Council, which oversees the Institute. “This grant through SageWest shows our organization’s support for our employees, and provides another avenue for our hospital to have a positive impact on the health of the local community.”

The ScionHealth Institute encourages ScionHealth employees – working at approximately 80 hospital locations across 25 states – to identify or nominate organizations in their communities doing the kind of work that helps those in need in underserved areas. The Center for Hope was nominated by Lindsey Anderson, Marketing and Communications Director at SageWest Health Care.

You can learn more about SageWest at www.sagewesthealthcare.com and more about the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity at www.scionhealthgives.com.

Visit www.voanr.org/center-of-hope to learn more about the Center of Hope and its work for those suffering from substance abuse.

About ScionHealth

ScionHealth strives to provide high-quality, patient-centered acute and post-acute hospital solutions. The health system is focused on driving innovation, serving its communities, and investing in people and technology to deliver compassionate patient care and excellent health outcomes. Based in Louisville, ScionHealth operates 79 hospital campuses in 25 states – 61 long-term acute care hospitals and 18 community hospital campuses and associated health systems. For more information, please visit www.scionhealth.com.

About Center of Hope Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

Center of Hope, part of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, partners with the City of Riverton and Fremont County to offer three days of close observation, as well as 14 days of social detoxification and up to three months of transitional living. Transitional living and Social Detox includes substance abuse assessments, daily exercise, morning meditations, evening checkout group, group therapy, living skills and grief and loss, AA/NA meetings, connection to resources for employment and housing as well as access to spiritual support services. The program receives funding through the Wyoming Department of Health. A full-time clinician and case workers provide substance abuse assessments and Level I outpatient programming to those in the community who need it.