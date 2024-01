(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is alerting the public to use caution in the river walk area following the January 24 sighting of a mountain lion.

The full message from RPD is below.

“Attention all residents. We would like to inform you that a mountain lion was sighted on the river walk area in the morning of Wednesday, January 24th. We urge everyone to exercise caution while walking along the river walk or while at Dacey’s Place Dog Park.”

Advertisement