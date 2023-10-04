RPD seeks public assistance identifying two suspects – October 4

(Riveton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking public assistance in identifying the following individuals and vehicle in relation to a reported crime that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on October 4. h/t RPD h/t RPD h/t RPD

The suspects were reportedly driving the silver vehicle pictured above.

“If you know who these females are or you can identify either one of them, please contact Officer Brandon Brookover R24, at the Riverton Police Department, 307-856-4891.”

