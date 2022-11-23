RPD seeks information on owners of dog involved in ‘brutal’ pedestrian attack morning of November 23

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking any information that may help identify the owners of a “tan and white, medium size Pit Bull involved in a brutal attack on a pedestrian,” according to a post shared November 23 on the RPD Facebook page.

The reported attack took place “on the bike path south of Center of Hope,” sometime between 8:30 and 9:00 AM this morning.

“The dog was with two young Caucasian males who headed North with the dog. If anyone has any video surveillance in the area and can check please do so and contact RPD with any information- we desperately need to verify vacc (vaccination) status.”

Advertisement