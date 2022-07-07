RPD seeks assistance identifying two individuals in relation to July 6 car theft

County 10 Staff
h/t RPD image

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking assistance identifying two individuals who may be involved in a car theft, according to a post on the RPD Facebook page.

“The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the 2 females in the following photos. It is in relation to a vehicle theft that occurred in the late hours of July 6th, 2022 in the 400 block of E. Fremont.

“We do realize that the quality of the photos is not the greatest, however, if you can identify them by their clothing, hairstyle, build, etc, please contact Officer J. Zimmerman at 307-856-4891.”

