    RPD seeks assistance identifying suspect from March 6 theft

    County 10 Staff
    All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

    (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the following subject, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on March 12.

    The post says it is in relation to incident # R24-01631, which the March 6 RPD call log says stems from a debit card that was taken from the reporting party’s porch in the Blackfoot Ave. area.

    “If you recognize this individual please contact Officer Nethicumara by calling 307-856-8491, about incident # R24-01631.”

