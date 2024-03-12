RPD seeks assistance identifying suspect from March 6 theft

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the following subject, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on March 12.

The post says it is in relation to incident # R24-01631, which the March 6 RPD call log says stems from a debit card that was taken from the reporting party’s porch in the Blackfoot Ave. area.

h/t RPD

“If you recognize this individual please contact Officer Nethicumara by calling 307-856-8491, about incident # R24-01631.”