All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects pictured below, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on April 3.

The post states the request is in reference to “R24-02306,” which the April 2 RPD call log indicates was in response to a report of stolen alcohol.

Advertisement

“If you recognize them, please contact Officer Borchardt at 307-856-4891, in reference to incident R24-02306.”