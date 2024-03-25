RPD seeks assistance identifying subject – March 25

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the subject pictured below, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on March 25.

“If you recognize this individual please contact Officer Johnson by calling 307-856-4891, about incident #R24-01549,” the post states.

Upon reviewing past RPD call logs, County 10 has determined that incident #R24-01549 is in reference to a reported vandalism that occurred in the West Adams Ave. area on March 2, which involved a broken window. h/t RPD