RPD seeks assistance identifying hit-and-run suspect

UPDATE: The Subject has been identified.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking community assistance to help identify a hit-and-run suspect, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on December 30. h/t RPD Facebook page photo

“The suspect vehicle is a 2001 to 2006 tan extended cab GMC or Chevy dually pickup with a maroon tailgate and a silver truck bed toolbox,” the post goes on to clraify.

If you recognize this individual or know the vehicle, please contact Officer Hanson at the Riverton Police department. 307-856-4891.