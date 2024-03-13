RPD officer responds to ‘suspicious person’ call, ends up buying footwear for shoeless man

(Riverton, WY) – On Monday, March 11 the Riverton Police Department was paged to a local business for reports of a subject who had been in the store for a “suspicious” amount of time, according in part to the March 12/13 RPD call log issued on March 13.

The call log goes on to state that an “officer purchased a 26 yoa male a pair of shoes and then moved him along.”

County 10 reached out to RPD Chief Eric Hurtado, who shared further details on the act of kindness.

Chief Hurtado informed County 10 that officer Don Nethicumara was the one who was paged to the store, where he was told that “someone had seen a man inside the store” who was “spending a long time looking at shoes.”

Officer Nethicumara reportedly found the man in one of the aisles, who said he was “looking at shoes because he didn’t own a pair.”

Officer Nethicumara then confirmed the individual was indeed not wearing shoes at that time, and after chatting with him for a few minutes, helped him find his shoe size and purchased a pair from the cashier.

“Officer Don Nethicumara has been with the Riverton Police Department for several years,” Chief Hurtado went on to share. “He has been active in seeking grants to purchase items such as first aid kits and supplies for the officers to use with the community.”

Thank you for your compassion, officer Nethicumara, and to all of our law enforcement officers whose generous deeds may go unseen!