RPD investigating March 14 shooting

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, March 14, according to a statement obtained by County 10 from RPD Chief Eric Hurtado.

Shortly after 2:40 PM yesterday, County 10 reporters heard police scanner traffic indicating a female subject had been shot in the back, and was receiving EMS services.

On March 15, Chief Hurtado confirmed there was a shooting and ensuing investigation.

Advertisement

“On March 13th Riverton Police officers received a call of a female suffering from a single gunshot wound,” the statement from Hurtado reads. “Information related to officers indicate that family members were sitting in a car, in the parking lot of a local gas station, when someone inside the car discharged a firearm.”

The victim reportedly sustained life threatening injuries.

Chief Hurtado says RPD is “continuing to investigate the incident to determine if the shooting was intentional or the result of a mishandling of a firearm.”

At this time, no arrests have been made, but County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available.

Advertisement