Rocky Mountain Power wants nearly 22 percent increase; local public hearing happening September 18

(Fremont County, WY) – Rocky Mountain Power wants to hike its retail electric service rates by $140.2 million annually or 21.6 percent, according to a March 1 application filing with the Wyoming Public Service Commission.

A Public Comment Hearing will be held on Monday, September 18, in Riverton at Central Wyoming College’s Health and Science Building (Room No. 100), located at 2660 Peck Avenue, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This request from RMP is driven primarily by unstable natural gas and coal markets. The filing states that the new rates would be effective on and after January 1, 2024.

Without this increase, RMP’s overall return on equity would be approximately 1.32 percent, significantly below the currently authorized return on equity of 9.5 percent.

The company said it serves approximately 150,000 customers and has over 1,000 employees in Wyoming.

You can view their application to the Wyoming Public Service Commission online here.