Rockhounding, a geology trek, and the “History of Oil and Gas in Fremont County” featured at the Riverton Museum

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Museum continues with activities in July with a Discovery Speaker event for rock hounds, an Adventure Trek for those interested in Sinks Canyon geology, and a new exhibit that may intrigue Wyoming veteran oil field workers.

Rock Hounding in Fremont County: Wednesday, July 19 h/t Riverton Museum

Wyoming’s dry climate, scarce vegetation, buttes, bedrock exposures, and varied geological terrains have attracted archaeologists, rock hounds, and fossil hunters during the Summer months. Stan Grove, president of the Riverton Mineral and Gem Society, will present “Rock Hounding in Fremont County” this Wednesday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. This program is free and open to the public…come and find out more about rock and mineral collecting and an overview of Wyoming’s geological history!

Sinks Canyon Geology Trek: Saturday, July 22 h/t Riverton Museum

Most know about the popular Sinks Canyon and The Rise, but how much do you know about the canyon’s natural history and geological features…how the canyon was prehistorically carved, leaving the towering sandstone and limestone cliffs? The Riverton Museum and Wind River Visitors Council invite you to join the Sinks Canyon Geology Trek this Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations are required; it’s $20 per person for the bus ride to and from Sinks Canyon. Bring plenty of water, a sack lunch, and wear good, sturdy walking shoes. Call the museum at 307-856-2665 to reserve your space!

Exhibit: A History of Oil and Gas in Fremont County

Maverick Springs, Dallas Dome, Madden Field, Bonneville, Monsanto, Husky Oil, Sand Draw, Burlington, Lost Cabin, Beaver Creek…the story of oil and gas in Fremont County didn’t start with “a man named Jed”, but it did start with a few of these familiar monikers known by local pumpers and roughnecks. A history of these and more can now be found in the “History of Oil and Gas in Fremont County” exhibit at the Riverton Museum. On display is a model replica of a wooden cable-tool drilling rig built by John Sullivan, a geologist’s theodolite…you can also listen to recordings on an iPad of reflections and anecdotes by veteran workers in the oil industry.

Have you been to the Riverton Museum? It’s located at 700 East Park Avenue, and is open. Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 307-856-2665, or visit their website or Facebook page. Items in the History of Oil & Gas exhibit at the Riverton Museum. h/t Carol Harper