Rock Springs Rolls over Lady Wolverines

Rock Springs junior forward Emma Asay put on a shooting clinic at Wolverine Gym Thursday evening scoring 28 points from just about every position on the floor to lead the Lady Tigers to a 62-27 West 4-A win over the Lady Wolverines.

Senior night at Riverton saw the Lady Wolverines fall behind 18-4 at the end of the opening period as Rock Springs’ pressure defense didn’t allow Riverton to get the ball past half-court on many early possessions.

After the initial onslaught, Riverton played much better in the second period, outscoring the visitors by a pair.

Riverton sophomore Taytum Tyra had a great game, scoring in double-figures to lead the Lady Wolverines with 10 points. The 6-1 Tyra rebounded well and blocked three shots during the contest.

In the second half, Rock Springs rolled on a 16-2 run to end any hopes of a Riverton comeback with Tyra’s post-up basket the only points in the third period.

Rock Springs came close to the 40-point running clock standard with a 36-point lead but Riverton was able to hold them off in the final minutes of the game.

RIVERTON 4 14 2 7 – 27

ROCK SPRINGS 18 12 16 16 – 62

Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 0-2 4, Paizley Jackson (1) 4-4 7, Taytum Tyra 5 0-0 10. Totals 7 (3) 4-6 27

Rock Springs – Nandrup 1 0-0 2, Bider 2 (1) 0-2 7, Urban 1 0-0 2, Webb 0-2 0, Asay 8 (4) 0-0 28, Brewster 1 3-4 5, Copeland 1-2 1, Killpack 3-4 3, Hanson (1) 0-0 3, Harris 5 1-4 11. Totals 18 (6) 8-19 62