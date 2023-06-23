RoadAdvisory: Portion of US 20 / WY 789 closed due to three vehicle crash

UPDATE: US 20/ WY 789 is also closed between Thermopolis and Boysen dam, and the estimated opening time for the roads has been updated to 5 to 7 hours.

(Fremont County, WY) – US 20 / WY 789 between Boysen Dam and Shoshoni is currently closed while responding crews address the scene of a three vehicle (originally reported as two vehicle) crash that took place mid morning on June 23, according to WYDOT.

The estimated opening time is currently unknown.

Advertisement

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.